Auburn police believe missing teen has been harmed and is victim of foul play

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – Heartbreaking new details are being released in the search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard as police confirm evidence located in her vehicle indicate Blanchard was harmed and is the victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019. In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey

Investigators say evidence from within Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery on Friday was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined Blanchard was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today,” said Dorsey.

The Police Division was notified Wednesday, Governor Kay authorized a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of any suspects in this case. Additionally, information has been received regarding an additional $25,000 reward being offered by UFC President Dana White as well as another $5,000 from an anonymous source for information leading to arrest and conviction of an offender in this case. The reward is now $35,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.