Attorney General: Transcripts, exhibits and videos from Cuomo investigation released

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. New York’s ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state attorney general’s office said in a letter Thursday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits pertaining to their independent investigation into sexual allegations against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday. On August 3, 2021, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James- led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark- released their report concerning multiple allegations of sexual assault by Cuomo.

Multiple district attorneys asked the OAG to refrain from publishing full transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against the former governor. However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once criminal action is pursued, transcripts and evidence must be released in the case.

As these materials have been released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate. This rolling release of evidence began on November 9, 2021.

The investigation was conducted after, on March 1, 2021, the Executive Chamber made a referral, pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 63(8), for Attorney General James to select independent lawyers to investigate “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” Kim and Clark were chosen to lead the investigation on March 8, 2021.

The transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies being provided today include former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses.

Peter Ajemian

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Rich Azzopardi

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Andrew Ball

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Rich Bamberger

Transcript

Exhibits

Stephanie Benton

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Steve Cohen

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Chris Cuomo

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Alphonso David

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Jill DesRosiers

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

David Dively

Transcript

Exhibits

Beth Garvey

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Linda Lacewell

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Dani Lever

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Judy Mogul

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Maggie Moran

Transcript

Exhibits

John Maggiore

Transcript

Exhibits

Matt McGrath

Transcript

Exhibits

Harold Moore

Transcript

Exhibits

Jefrey Pollock

Transcripts

Exhibits

Larry Schwartz

Transcript

Exhibits

Lis Smith

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Staffer # 5

Transcript

Exhibits

Vincent Straface

Transcript

Exhibits

Anonymous Staffer

Transcript

Exhibits

Michael Volforte

Transcript

Exhibits

Annabel Walsh

Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Howard Zemsky

Transcript

Exhibits

Transcripts and exhibits previously released can be found on the OAG website.