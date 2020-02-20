Attempted jail escape gets caught on camera

(WHIO) — Jessica Boomershine stood on the seat attached to this kiosk for several minutes, staring at the ceiling, then stepped down. She would then drag a chair over, apparently for more stable footing. She waits for a while, with no one paying attention and then climbs up on top of the monitor.

There’s a brief 30-second pause before she presumably moves a ceiling tile out of the way.

and then, with other inmates now watching closely, climbs up and out of sight.

One walks past just seconds before the ceiling completely gives way and Boomershine drops back through. More Officers run over to grab her legs and she loses her grip, luckily landing partially on a trash can to avoid slamming her head on the tile floor.

The ill-fated escape leaves Bomershine dazed, CO’s amazed and ductwork and wires exposed and hanging from the ceiling.

Boomershine was arrested a few days before when Miamisburg police identified her and Billy Joe Farra as the people that befriended an 85-year-old man at this casino.

Boomershine told the Miamisburg man she was broke and homeless and he invited her to his house to give her food. She came back the next day with Farra and they broke in, ransacked the place and assaulted the man

She appeared in court this week….this time in person…with no efforts to escape.

Boomershine’s lawyer is trying to get some of the evidence against her on the assault & kidnapping charges thrown out. Her next court appearance, for that hearing, is set for April 3rd.