(WTAJ) — AT&T announced the launch of the first-ever location-based routing that will improve public safety responses for wireless 911 calls that will be available nationwide.

AT&T is the first carrier to launch the “Locate Before Route” feature, which will automatically transmit the device’s GPS location and hybrid information to the appropriate 911 call center.

With this location-based routing, a device can be located and routed within 50 meters of the device location. Prior to this launch, AT&T said wireless 911 calls were routed based on the location of cell towers – which can cover up to a 10-mile radius. This can cause delays in emergency response, especially when a call is made within a public safety answering point (PSAP) border where state, county or city boundaries overlap.

As of May 10, the feature is not yet available in Pennsylvania. However, it will be available nationwide by the end of June. It’s currently available in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Guam.

It’s reported approximately 68 percent of adults don’t have a landline in their homes, and 80 percent of 911 calls come from a mobile device. With this new feature, AT&T said it’s paving the way to create safer communities.

For more information, visit AT&T’s website.