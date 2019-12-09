Army major in Georgia jailed on federal child porn charge

An Army officer stationed in Georgia has been jailed on a federal charge of distributing child pornography.

Court records say Maj. Jason Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he holds a top-secret security clearance.

This jail mugshot from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia shows Army Maj. Jason Musgrove (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Federal court records unsealed Monday say an FBI agent monitoring an online app engaged with a man sharing nude photos of a teenage girl. The agent traced the IP address of the man’s computer after the man discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her.

The trace led to Musgrove’s home. Court records did not list an attorney for Musgrove.