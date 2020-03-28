‘Answering the call’: USNS Comfort to set sail for New York with send-off from President Trump

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is expected to set sail for New York Saturday with a send-off from President Trump.

U.S. Navy Reserve sailors arrived Wednesday on board the USNS Comfort to assist with preparations and get the ship ready to head north to New York in response to coronavirus relief efforts.

More than 1,200 Navy Reserve sailors and volunteers boarded the ship, including medical personnel and other essential ratings to support the mission. Once the ship arrives in New York, the Comfort will help relieve hospitals in the city during the pandemic.

The Comfort is expected to arrive in New York at Pier 90 on Monday. The President said he plans to “kiss it goodbye” as it leaves.

New York City has about a third of the country’s more than 75,000 confirmed cases.

USNS Mercy is underway.



Check out this infographic to learn about the capabilities of #USNavy Hospital Ships, #USNSComfort and #USNSMercy being deployed to assist in COVID-19 response efforts. #CoronaVirus #COVID19



Read more: https://t.co/3aKk8IxIJH pic.twitter.com/6FlUEZVMey — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) March 23, 2020

“These doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, x-ray technicians, orderlies, and other medical staff will augment and support New York City’s medical community and conserve hospital capacity by treating some non-COVID-19 patients aboard the USNS COMFORT,” the White House released in a statement Thursday.

“When we were asked to help find medical professionals to help support this mission, we received hundreds of volunteer requests from our reserve medical community in less than 24 hours.”



Reserve Sailors Embark #USNSComfort – https://t.co/DUPHwNR5Nk pic.twitter.com/Saf6eazRiJ — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) March 28, 2020

As of Saturday in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed a total of 739 cases in Virginia, meaning 135 cases have been identified since Friday.

