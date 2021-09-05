Anheuser-Busch to distribute over 400,000 cans of drinking water in Hurricane Ida support efforts

EAST PORTERVILLE, CA – FEBRUARY 11: A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company as water wells supplying hundreds of residents remain dry in the fourth year of worsening drought on February 11, 2015 in East Porterville, California. Many local residents fill water tanks with free non-potable water for flushing toilets, bathing and laundering. Bottled water is used for drinking, cooking and washing dishes. Most of the wells of about 926 dry homes in Tulare County stopped flowing last summer when some 17 California communities ran out of water. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(WTAJ)– An American brewing company, Anheuser-Busch, is partnering with the American Red Cross to deliver more than seven truckloads, or more than 400,000, cans of emergency drinking water to communities in Louisiana and Mississippi in support of recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Last week Anheuser-Busch had two truckloads sent to wholesale partners, Mitchell Beverage Gulf Coast (Gulfport, MS) and Southern Beverage Company Inc. (Richland, MS) in aid of the Red Cross relief efforts as the communities prepared for Ida, according to a press release for the brewing company.

Five more truckloads are being sent this week to other wholesale partners Buquet Distribution Co Inc (Houma, LA), Mockler Beverage Company Inc (Baton Rouge, LA), and Schilling Distributing Co (Lafayette, LA). These companies will also work along with the Red Cross to hand out the resources as needed.

The drinking water is made at Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville, GA and Fort Collins, CO breweries. These breweries will periodically pause beer production during the year in order to produce clean and safe emergency drinking water to help communities in times of disaster, according to the press release.

The American Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch have a partnership that dates back to 1906, where they try to support communities in times of disaster. Since the inception of the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch along with its wholesale partners have provided more than 86 million cans of emergency drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters.

Most recently, about 1.3 million cans of emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch was delivered to local communities in Texas following a severe winter storm, more than 100,000 cans to support ongoing wildfire relief efforts on the West Coast and 70,000 cans to help communities prepare ahead of Hurricane Henri.