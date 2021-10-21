Americans conned out of $27M due to Amazon scammers, officials say

(WTAJ) — Scammers pretending to be Amazon employees have conned Americans out of over $27 million from June of 2020 through June of this year.

It’s reported about 96,000 people were affected by the scams. Under one of the scams, con artists would offer to refund people for a supposed unauthorized purchase.

The typical victim of these scams has lost at least $1,000.

In addition to these scams, Amazon is also under fire from House lawmakers, citing recent media reports that detail Amazon’s alleged practice of undercutting the business the sell on its platform by making “knock-offs,” or very similar products, and boosting their presence on the site, the Associated Press reported.

Lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has a “final chance” to correct its executives’ previous testimony on its competition practices.

The reports directly contradict the sworn testimony of Amazon executives and other statements to Congress. It was signed by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and the Democratic and Republican leaders of the antitrust panel.