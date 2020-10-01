American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

(AP) — American Airlines and United Airlines say they will furlough 32,000 workers between them because negotiations in Washington have failed to produce more federal aid for the industry.

Airlines have lost billions of dollars because of a steep slump in travel during the pandemic. The airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, through next March.

Airline employees and executives made 11th-hour appeals this week to Congress and the Trump administration to avert furloughs when a federal prohibition on layoffs — a condition of an earlier round of federal aid — expires Thursday.

They have already received $25 billion in payroll help, but that money will also end Thursday. Congressional Democrats and the White House are still far apart on a larger relief bill that could include airline aid.