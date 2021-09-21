American Legion hosting virtual job fair for veterans

(WTAJ) —The American Legion is hosting a hybrid international job fair for military veterans, spouses and dependents on Sept. 22.

Hundreds of companies including Amazon, Pepsico and Marriott will be in attendance. The virtual session will run from 1 to 4 p.m. ET and it is free to attend. Anyone interested in attending can register online.

According to the United States Department of Labor, the veteran unemployment rate is 3.8%. The rate was 2.9% in 2019, which the Department of Labor called a “historic low.”

There is also an in-person session in Austin, Texas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST. Anyone interested in registering for the in-person session can do so online.