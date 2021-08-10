Amazon will pay up to $1,000 if a product causes damage, injury

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that it will continue to ban police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year ban it announced last year. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

(WTAJ) — A change in the Amazon.com complaint process will see the company paying up to $1,000 for third-party products that cause damage or personal injury.

Amazon made the announcement Tuesday in an effort to streamline issues between third-party sellers and Amazon shoppers. The company may deal with claims of $1,000 or less with the consumer and then they’ll handle things with the seller from there.

The new policy will go into place on Sept. 1 for products sold on Amazon.com. The company will facilitate between buyer and seller and should the seller fail to respond, Amazon said they will then step in and take care of the claims and directly address the seller.

“This streamlined process will save time, money, and effort for both customers and sellers. By standing behind customers and the products in our store, regardless of who sells them, Amazon is going far beyond our legal obligations and what any other marketplace service provider is doing today to protect customers,” Amazon released in a statement.

According to Amazon, claims under $1,000 account for more than 80% of cases and they will bear the costs and not seek reimbursement from sellers who abide by policies and hold valid insurance.

Amazon also assured that sellers will be kept informed at every step so they can continue to ensure their products are safe.