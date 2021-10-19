Amazon to hire 150K holiday workers across U.S.

(WTAJ) — Amazon is going on a hiring spree ahead of this years’ holiday season.

The e-commerce and technology company announced Monday they want to bring on 150,000 seasonal workers. Candidates will also be offered big incentives as the roles will have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses as much as $3,000.

The jobs Amazon plans to fill include stowing, picking, packing and shipping. The company says their seasonal employees are crucial to delivering products to their customers and many return to work each holiday or get promoted to full-time roles.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Amazon Senior Vice President for Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods.”

Online employment service LinkedIn ranked Amazon the best workplace to grow your career in the U.S. out of 50 companies on their top companies list for 2021.