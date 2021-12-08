“Alexa Together” service to help look out for aging family members

SEATTLE, Wa (WTAJ) – Although some of Amazon’s services were down yesterday, Dec. 7, 2021, they launched their “Alexa Together” service to help those families with aging family members.

The subscription, which is currently available for six months for free, includes customizable alerts, 24/7 urgent response, an activity feed, circle of support, remote assist, and fall detection response.

After the six-month trial, there are two purchase plans, a $19.99 monthly and a $199 annual plan.

Amazon’s website says the service offers “peace of mind for you. Independence for them.”

Additionally, with privacy in mind, remote assist and circle of support features will need shared access in order to be able to use it. More information about Alexa Privacy is available here.