AFA to host nationwide virtual walk for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

NEW YORK, (WTAJ) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be holding a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk in the Park during National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The month-long initiative, which kicks off with an opening ceremony on November 1st, gives the nation a way to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease from anywhere. Those wishing to get involved can visit www.afawalk.com to learn more or register.

“This virtual walk allows individuals across the country to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and funds to further the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in their communities, whenever and however they want during November, no matter where they live,” said AFA president & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “Whether its walking on their own, building a team or just showing their support, we invite everyone to get involved. Every step counts!”

Individuals can walk from wherever they are, at their own pace, for however long they would like throughout November as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People can also organize their own teams and encourage others to “walk” with them and raise funds. Participants will be able to track their steps with an app on their page as they walk.

Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support AFA’s programs and services to help families impacted by the disease, including free daily virtual activity programming, AFA’s Helpline, support groups, educational initiatives and more.