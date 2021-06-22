AAA: Over 47 million Americans to travel for 4th of July

(WTAJ) — More than 47.7 million Americans will hit the highway this Independence Day weekend, the second-highest travel volume on record.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), travel volumes are expected to fully recover from the pandemic. The 47.7 million represents a 40 percent increase when compared to last year’s 34.2 million.

The highest reported volume was in 2019, and this year trails behind at just 2.5 percent fewer Americans expected to travel.

It’s also reported that despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91 percent of travel will be by care, meaning 43.6 million Americans. Only 3.5 million people plan to fly.

“There was a major uptick in travel for Memorial Day, and it appears Independence Day will continue the trend,” Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central, said. “Americans are ready to catch up on those missed opportunities with their friends and families from last year, especially to sunny destinations like beaches and lakes.”

Just 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other means of transportation, the release said. Thos includes bus, trains or cruises.

Basked on AAA Travel bookings, the most popular reported travel destinations include:

Orlando, FL

Anaheim, CA

Denver, CO

Las Vegas, NV

Seattle, WA

Chicago, IL

New York, NY

Atlanta, GA

Boston, MA

Kahului, Maui, HI

AAA also recommends the following travel times:

Thursday: after 7 p.m.

Friday: before 12 p.m.

Saturday: after 2 p.m.

Sunday: free flow expected

Monday: before 1 p.m.

For more travel information, head to AAA East Central’s website.