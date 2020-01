Italy (WTAJ)– Need some spontaneous Valentine’s Day plans?

You could get lucky and have a once in a lifetime experience on someone else’s dime.

Air BNB will pick up the tab for one lucky couple’s stay in Verona, Italy!

The trip includes staying at the site of Romeo and Juliet’s 13th century home, with a personal butler and candlelight dinner.

It doesn’t say whether it includes airfare.

Couples have until February 2nd to apply.