A new dog biscuit company hopes to change lives

(WTAJ/CNN) — A new, all-natural dog biscuit company in Kentucky, is hoping to change lives.

Wigglewow launched in August and provides jobs for adults with disabilities.

The company’s founder says he’s hired four adults so far, along with a parent, to work with them.

Wigglewow’s first hired employee struggled to find a job for five years.

His mom says she’s grateful for the opportunity given to her son.

“On his first day, he was so excited, he was just so excited, really excited. I’m excited too because I get to come along with him and watch him work,” said Karen White: Employees mom.

Each special needs adult hired is called an epic chef.

They help cut dough, stamp it out with a “wow logo,” and bake the dog treats before packaging them to sell.