A glimpse at Valentine’s Day during a pandemic

How to make Valentine’s Day special: a little heart, a pinch of romance, and how can we forget love?

You know what’s not an ingredient? A pandemic.

With that said, there are a lot of opportunities and ways to go with the flow.Perhaps try something new.

Suzanne Litteral helps keeps relationships going at her shop in Indianapolis. It turns out chocolate isn’t so simple.

“Men come in and they think we know what their wives want,” she said. “We are thinking, ‘we don’t know your wife?'”

Like relationships, it is delicate and complex…especially during a pandemic.

Kinsey institute research shows intimacy has been down, but that people are turning to their partners for support during the pandemic.