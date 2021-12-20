5G standoff could result in flight restrictions

It’s going to be a busy week at the nation’s airport as Christmas comes during rising cases of COVID-19. But a standoff between two federal agencies could have flight halting consequences for airlines caught in the middle.



Starting Jan. 5, U.S. airlines may have to stop using equipment that helps pilots land in bad weather or low visibility at more than 40 of the nation’s busiest airports following an FAA order prompted by concerns about possible interference from newly activated 5G cell phone towers.

United CEO Scott Kirby says the airlines have no choice but to adhere to the FAA order.



“If we go back to decades-old procedures and technology for flying airplanes, cancel thousands of flights per day, hundreds of thousands of customers, it will be a catastrophic failure of government,” Kirby said.

The wireless industry insists there are no safety issues arguing: “The aviation industry’s fearmongering relies on completely discredited information and deliberate distortions of fact.”



At&T and Verizon are pledging to reduce signal strength on cell towers near airports

In a statement, the FAA says it “Believes the expansion of 5G an aviation will safely co-exist” adding it “Is working closely with the federal communications commissions and wireless companies.”

The FCC tells CBS news it “Remains optimistic” the remaining issues will be solved.”



The wireless industry has paid more than $80 billion to acquire the bandwidth to roll out 5G and opposes a delay. But the airlines say without a solution, those flights will have to be delayed and canceled. It could impact an estimated 32 million flyers next year.