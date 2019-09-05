(CBS) — We’ve all heard of 5G when it comes to our phones, but what about for cows?

A herd of 180 cows in the UK were outfitted with 5G wireless technology.

Why?



The collars are able to track fitness activity which is sent to mobile network signals.



From there an algorithm analyzes the data and notifies farmers and vets through a smartphone app to any potential illnesses or health conditions that need more attention.



The goal is to ultimately boot productivity and save manpower by allowing farmers to keep an eye on their herds remotely.