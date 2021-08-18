51k packages of frozen dog food sold at PetSmart recalled

(WTAJ) — Approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food have been recalled due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said dogs that ingest elevated levels of Vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Consuming high levels of Vitamin D over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, according to the FDA.

The following products were distributed at PetSmart stores across the United States. They come in 2 lb and 4.5 lb packaging. The full list is below:

Product Name Net Wt UPC Best by range Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2lb 73725792262 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792264 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2lb 73725792266 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5lb 73725792267 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2lb 73725792260 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5lb 73725792263 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2lb 73725792079 8/26/2022-1/13/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792078 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

No illnesses have been reported at this time and no other products have been affected. Any pet owners who have dogs that consumed the products mentioned above should contact their veterinarian.