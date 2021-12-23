400 pregnant sailors selected for Navy maternity uniform program

(WTAJ) — Pregnant members of the U.S Navy will soon be able to wear new maternity uniforms.
A select group of 400 expecting sailors are part of a pilot program that starts in early 2022. The Navy will reportedly select sailors from around the world who will be issued the clothing for free.
If the maternity uniforms prove to be a success, more volunteers will be selected.
