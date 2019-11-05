26 Shirts launches new design to help 4-year-old- fight cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you’re a fan of Bills Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, a new t-shirt may be the perfect fit for you!

Bufalo Bills Lineman Lorenzo Alexander in the 26 Shirts “Lorenzo” design.

The veteran defensive player teamed up with Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts, to design a shirt for Andre Sanders, a four-year-old Buffalo boy fighting a rare form of cancer.

“He has kidney cancer and his family is in a tough situation. They were in Florida and now they are back in Western New York to get the best care possible for Andre and I thought this was a really good opportunity to help a child in need, ” Reid said.

Lorenzo Alexander poses with Andre and his brother at New Era Field

For every shirt sold with the exclusive “Lorenzo” design, $8 will be donated to the Sanders family. Andre’s father, Rich Sanders said that he is truly grateful for the outpouring of love shown to his family by the City of Good Neighbors.

“Our family is truly blessed to have the support of the people of Buffalo, 26 Shirts and Lorenzo Alexander, who has been a true example of what an NFL player should be off the field. We are grateful for the generosity of our community.”

It’s been almost 7 years since 26 Shirts started in Buffalo, with the philanthropic goal of giving back to the Queen City by selling sports themed t-shirts.

26 Shirts co-founder Del Reid (left) with creative director Josh Benkelman

“I’m just a former computer programmer who loves his city, loves his teams, and wanted to do something that celebrated those things while at the same time helping my fellow man,” said Reid.

Since its inception in November 2013, 26 Shirts has raised and donated over $664,000 in Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh, collectively.

Reid says he never dreamed that the business would become so successful and he’d be still changing lives almost a decade later.

The limited edition shirt will be available to purchase until November 17.

“I’m doing what I was made to do. Being able to do this everyday, being able to help the people we help, this is what I was born to do.”

Reid and Sanders will be in studio with News 4 on Wake Up Thursday, November 7 to talk more about Andre’s story.

Click here to order the Lorenzo shirt until November 17. You can also donate to the Sanders family directly on their Go-Fund Me page.