(WTAJ/CNN) — Good news for workers the US economy added 266,000 jobs last month.

Those gains include about 50,000 General Motors employees who returned to work after a six-week-long strike.

Other jumps came from the health care sector which added 45,000 and an additional 45,000 in leisure and hospitality.

The unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.5 percent, matching a 50-year low set in September.

Workers also boosted their incomes with an average raise of 3.1 percent over the past year.