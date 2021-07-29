21% of Americans have been doxxed: A look at online threats

(WTAJ) — In an online world, scams and virtual attacks happen often. According to a recently published study, another type of cybersecurity threat is on the rise.

According to the study conducted by security company SafeHome, 21% of Americans have personally experienced doxxing. Doxxing is described by SafeHome as a “growing online practice that weaponizes sensitive data to threaten personal lives, careers, and safety.”

When someone is doxxed, they could have their personal information posted online: their address, place of employment, cell phone number, etc. They could also be threatened and harassed online or have their identity stolen. This originated in the 1990s in the hacker community but didn’t become mainstream until the rise of social media.

SafeHome said doxxing is often accompanied by damaging allegations that are created to generate public humiliation. However, it can also result in criminal conduct that affects employment. Does this just happen from interacting with people you don’t know? The study shows that 52% of attacks stem from online interaction with strangers, but almost 1 in 4 attackers personally know their targets.

Chart displaying the reasons for doxxing, according to a study by SafeHome.

According to the chart above, 52% of doxxing incidents begin with online posts; doxxers will bring attention to opinions they deem offensive or try to harm people they disagree with. Twenty-four percent of attacks stem from personal revenge, and 20% are a result of a dispute during online gaming.

How many of these doxxing incidents are actually reported to law enforcement? According to SafeHome, only 66%. The chart below shows the percentage of reports in comparison to the repercussions suffered by the victims. Those who were physically threatened, harassed or experienced identity theft appeared to report doxxing the most.

Percentage of doxxing reports to authorities in comparison to repercussions suffered.

Some doxxing incidents aren’t reported because victims are unable to name their attackers, or they are uncomfortable with the accusations and personal information that are online.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST DOXXING

SafeHome provided some ways to keep yourself protected against doxxing:

Use complex, unique passwords for every online account. You should also have two-factor authentication activated.

Check your platforms’ privacy settings to ensure personal information isn’t publicly available.

Use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to guard devices on public connections.

Enlist identity monitoring services to track whether your data has already been compromised.

Separate your online presence from personal accounts wherever possible. Avoid identifiable profile photos and names, register accounts using “burner” email accounts, and post anonymously if you can’t avoid controversy…or consider not posting at all.