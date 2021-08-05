2 million dehumidifiers sold at Walmart, Lowe’s recalled for possibly catching fire

(WTAJ) — More than two million dehumidifiers being sold at stores like Walmart and Lowe’s have been recalled because they may catch fire.

The dehumidifiers, manufactured by New Widetech, were sold under multiple well-known name brands such as Honeywell and Amana. The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to a release with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers between February 2009 and August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

” New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.”

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Consumers may contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online by clicking here.

This recall involves brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.