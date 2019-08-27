2 juveniles dead, at least 10 injured after suspect crashes stolen police cruiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two juveniles are dead and ten other people are in the hospital after police say a suspect stole a Riverside Police cruiser and crashed into several other cars near the Dayton Metro Library.

Dayton Police confirmed the fatalities with 2 NEWS Monday night.

They say the incident began following a stabbing at a home off of Xenia Avenue.

The stabbing suspect fled the scene, and a short time later, Riverside Police officers responded to reports of a crash on Airway Road where a single vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The driver had gotten out of the vehicle and was somewhere on foot.

At some point, the suspect at that scene got into a Riverside Police cruiser and took off, hit another police vehicle, and headed into downtown Dayton at a high rate of speed.

Isiah Fancher captured video of the scene as the suspect sped away in reverse:

The stolen cruiser then crashed into at least two other occupied cars and at least 11 people were removed from those vehicles.

Five children were transported and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, police say. One of those children is in critical condition.

At least five other people were taken to area hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is in custody and is being treated for his injuries.

Several other parked cars were damaged as well.

Dayton Police have blocked off the area until the scene can be cleared.

The Dayton Fire Department, and Harrison Township EMS are on site as well.

Riverside Police say that two officers involved in the incident are being treated for minor injuries.

Police did issue a call for backup shortly before the incident occurred, but it was canceled soon after.