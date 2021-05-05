16-year-old high school grad accepted to 14 colleges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTTG/NNS) — A 16-year-old teen is graduating high school and has been accepted to 14 universities.

Curtis Lawrence III said he has chosen to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and he received $1.6 million in scholarships for the fall.

Other universities he was accepted to include Harvard, Yale, Howard, Morehouse and Morgan.

His mother, Malene Lawrence, said the process of preparing for college started when her son was in seventh grade.

“His goal is to get a PhD, so we kinda helped him plan backwards and said, ‘these are the top schools in paleontology that offer PhD programs,'” she said.

Curtis said he will be double majoring in biology and computer science.