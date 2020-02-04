$154.7 million bet on Super Bowl at Nevada sports books

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a man makes a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday, with customers risking money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game, to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, at the end of it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Gamblers in Nevada wagered $154.7 million on this year’s Super Bowl.

That’s an increase from last year but still below the high set in 2018.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released its Super Bowl betting figures on Tuesday, a day later than expected, because of technical difficulties with one of its licensees collecting and reporting betting data.

The Nevada totals were the highest in the nation.

The sports books there won nearly $18.8 million for a hold percentage of 12.1%. New Jersey saw $54.2 million in bets and Pennsylvania handled $30.7 million.

Fourteen states now offer legal sports betting.