12-year-old sprinter goes viral after running 17 mph

Jaiya Patillo is just 12 years old and can run 17 mph.

This training video went viral after ESPN put it on TikTok, where over 100 million people have seen it. Patillo said she started at 12 or 13 mph and planned on stopping at 15, but her coach said it was “like she was jogging.” Her coach notes that she could have gone up to 18 mph.



Patillo is no stranger to sprinting. She’s already a nine-time junior Olympian. Her dad, Kevin Patillo, knew early on that she was destined for the track.

“I would hear Jaiya running and I would happen to look at her legs and her legs were not just walking, they were striding,” he said. “And I knew then she would be a runner.”

She trains several days a week and tries to stay grounded despite racking up multiple awards and medals. She said the main thing she focuses on is staying humble and staying true to who she is.

Patillo plans to keep running all the way to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.