SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities say at least a dozen people were taken to hospitals and several remain unaccounted for following an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building.
Firefighters responded to the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, just outside Washington, D.C., around 10:30 a.m. Video footage from a nearby resident’s outdoor security camera shows an explosion obliterating an end unit of one building.
Crews worked until the evening hours and many remained on scene overnight to make sure no hot spots ignited another blaze.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein says three people suffered serious injuries. The Public Information Officer tweeted out that at least 100 people have been displaced by the fire.
Authorities haven’t yet determined the origin or cause of the blast, but Goldstein said there had not been any recent calls about a gas leak or odor of the gas in the area.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.
The city of Silver Springs has also come together to start a fund to help those affected by the blaze.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.