100k pounds of salads recalled for possible E. Coli contamination

A New Jersey Company is issuing a voluntary recall of nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products containing meat and/or chicken.

According to the release, Missa Bay LLC of New Jersey issued the recall after some lettuce tested positive for E. Coli.

The items were distributed to locations in nearly two dozen states, including: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The discovery came from the Maryland Department of Health, which tested an unopened package of salad as part of a foodborne illness outbreak investigation.

The lettuce tested positive for E. coli.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service urges all consumers, including restaurants to throw any of the contaminated food away, or return them.