Stay Connected - Stay Connected

Catholic school scrubs bishops' names from campus buildings

Catholic school scrubs bishops' names from campus buildings

Texas deputy accused of child rape dies in apparent suicide

Texas deputy accused of child rape dies in apparent suicide

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found

Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters

States move quickly to tap into money for election security
States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort
    Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - A woman who often walked her dog near a golf course lagoon across the street from her vacation home was killed Monday by an alligator that dragged her into the greenish water at a private resort on the South Carolina coast. Authorities said 45-year-old Cassandra Cline was trying to protect her pet border collie when she died not far from her home on Hilton Head Island.

    Man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters' deaths

    Man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters' deaths

    DENVER (AP) - The father of two young girls found submerged in oil tanks after being missing for days told authorities his pregnant wife killed the children after learning he wanted a separation, and that he erupted in rage after witnessing the killings and strangled their mother inside the family's suburban Denver home, according to court documents.

    Crowded Wyoming Republican governor's race heads to vote
    Crowded Wyoming Republican governor's race heads to vote

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose from six Republican candidates for governor and to decide whether a wealthy outsider has made his case to oust an influential U.S. senator. The governor's race is Wyoming's most contested since 2010, when Matt Mead won 29 percent of the vote to beat six others in the Republican primary.

    States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans
    States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

    SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to block a settlement the U.S. State Department reached with a company that would allow it to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the internet.

    Day at the beach turns to panic, tragedy; married couple die
    Day at the beach turns to panic, tragedy; married couple die

    SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) - One moment, Matt Tomaszewski was enjoying a sunny day at the beach with his family. The next, he was running to the ocean with his paddleboard to try to save the lives of six swimmers caught in a rip current.

    Los Angeles authorities looking into Asia Argento allegation
    Los Angeles authorities looking into Asia Argento allegation

    NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities said Monday that they are looking into sexual assault allegations by a young actor against Italian actress Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Darren Harris said investigators from his department will seek to talk to Jimmy Bennett or his representatives about the alleged incident at a Southern California hotel in 2013, when Bennett was 17.

    Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants

    Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants

    At least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to citizenship are being brought back to serve, according to court records filed Monday. Since Aug. 17, the U.S. Army has reinstated 32 reservists, and revoked discharge orders of another six enlistees who had sued. Another 149 discharges have been suspended and are under review, said Army Assistant Deputy for Recruiting and Retention Linden St. Clair, in the filing.

    Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
    Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters

    DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man told police that he killed his pregnant wife in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation, according to an arrest affidavit released on Monday. Colorado prosecutors, though, filed formal charges earlier in the day, accusing the former oil and gas worker of murdering his entire family days before he was interviewed by local television stations and pleaded for his missing family's safe return home.

    Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths
    Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths

    FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A judge on Monday ordered Michigan's health director to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in two deaths linked to Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, the highest-ranking official to face criminal charges as a result of the city's tainted water scandal.

