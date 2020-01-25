National fishing TV show set to film in PA Great Outdoors region

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The TV series The New Fly Fisher will spend a week in may filming in our region in May.

The show will feature drift boat fishing along the Clarion River and brook trout fishing in mountain streams.

Along that route, they’ll stop to enjoy a few local tourist spots.

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor’s Bureau executive director John Straitiff said the episode will create a ripple effect of tourism in the region.

“It will affect our outfitters, our canoe and kayak rentals, our campgrounds, cabins,” Straittif said. “Our lodging facilities, restaurants, moonshine, beer and wine. Everything that is tied to the tourists coming in. If you would, a rising fish, in this case, should lift all ships.”

One of those businesses who expects to be lifted is Jim’s Sports Center in Clearfield.

“Any exposure on fishing or hunting on our area actually brings people in,” Terry Malloy said. “It’s a great resource that we have and it’s good to get the word out.”

Even though the store is located outside of the filming area, Malloy said it’ll still draw attention to the great fishing in our area.

The creators of the show chose the area because of the unique fishing experience the area has to offer.

“If I have an opportunity to fish in a new area, for a different species, or for a different way to catch a different species in a new area, you bet I’m going to jump all over it,” show host Mark Melnyk said.

That episode will air sometime during the tv show’s 2020 to 2021 season.

The New Fly Fisher airs on some PBS stations, World Fishing Network and the Sportsman Channel Canada.

It’s also available online on YouTube, Amazon Prime and My Outdoor TV.