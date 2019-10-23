National Cybersecurity Awareness Week

State College Area School District is taking part in National School Safety Week. The district’s student recourse officer will be set up with a both at the State College Area High School on Wednesday and Thursday to talk with students about different safety options offered to kids in the school.

Assistant Superintendent Will Stout says when people think of school safety many focus on physical safety.

But the State College Area School District also works on the emotional safety of students.

“We feel that if kids’ social and emotional needs are being met by the school system, that that will help possibly prevent and types of physical or violence occurring in the school setting,” Will Stout, said.

The district has a new curriculum for middle schools students that focuses on social and emotional health.

In the class, students learn the signs and symptoms of students who may be struggling with mental health.