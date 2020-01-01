(WTAJ/CNN) — Ring in the new year with a bang, or should we say with a pop!

For the next half hour, it’s still National Champagne Day, recognizing the staple item at every new year’s eve party.

And while genuine champagne only comes from France’s Champagne region, we still have sparkling wine.

Primarily, the three grapes used to create champagne are Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier.

So enjoy a glass of bubbly as you say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.

Remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive.