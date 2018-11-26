NASA lands on Mars Video

After seven months of spaceflight, and a decade of planning, NASA's Mars insight robotic lander has completed its 300 million mile journey and touched down on the red planet.

Mission control erupted with pride.

The device launched on May 5 and is designed to get an in depth look at the red planet.

It will examine the inner structure of Mars to help answer questions about the solar system.

Scientists say they hope to understand the formation and evolution on Mars and other planets.

NASA expects the insight mission will last for about two years.