Nanty Glo Police to have National Night Out event for the community

NANTY GLO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nanty Glo Police Department will have their National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

McCoy Street will be shut down between Chestnut Street and Collins Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the event.

Along with NGPD, there will also be various agencies including Blacklick Valley Ambulance Assoc., Cambria County Coroner’s Office, Cambria County SERT, Cambria County District Attorney’s office, 911/EMA, U.S. Army and many more.

Most agencies will have vehicles and equipment available for everyone to view.

There’s live music, free food and beverages, and activities for kids.

Nanty Glo Fire Department is allowing people coming to the event, or to Heroes Tavern, to use their parking lot.