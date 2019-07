HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the impending heatwave some local concerts are being moved indoors.

The Hollidaysburg Arts Council’s “Music in the Burg” concert and Community Macraweave Project will now be held in the Hollidaysburg Area Junior High School auditorium.

It was previously scheduled for Canal Basin Park.

The concert will still be this Sunday and the doors open at 5:30 for the Macraweave Project.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.