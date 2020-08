CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homicide investigation is currently underway in Clearfield, according to the Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Sayers confirmed that one person was murdered on Legion Road in Hyde. The suspect is at large.

According to Sayers, Clearfield 911 dispatched police and ambulance crews around 3:15-3:30 p.m.

WTAJ is heading to the scene. We will provide more updates as they become available.