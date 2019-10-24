Murarik Haunted House Provides Free Fun for Families

The Murarik Motorsport Haunted House is celebrating their ninth year of operation this year. The haunted house is completely free for guests, but does accept donations which are given to local charities. Our Morgan Koziar went to Philipsburg to check out the haunted house and spoke with the operators of the house, Nick and Bub Murarik. Nick says, they wanted to make sure that families with multiple kids had opportunities to come out for a good scare. Nick says that some haunted attractions can cost around $20+ dollars for a night of fun, and for many families, paying that kind of money isn’t realistic. That’s why the Murarik family decided that they would only collect donations as a way to raise money for local charities. Select charities that will receive donations this year are Little Bag of Sunshine and the T-Harp Memorial Scholarship.

The Murarik Motorsport Haunted House is running this weekend, October 25th and Saturday October 26th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tonight, Thursday October 24th is the ‘sensory friendly’ night that allows everyone to get a good scare with the light on. Various food items and beverages will be served at the attraction. All proceeds from food sales go straight to the charities as well.

Co-operator, Nick Murarik says this year the attraction is bigger and better, and he enjoys seeing all of the upgrades to their special effects. Nick says the special effects is what sets the haunted house apart from the rest. Each room has a different theme and is equipped with special audio and mechanics that are synchronized with the exhibits. As you make your way through the path, you can expect to see a butcher shop, a clown show, witches, zombies and aliens!

The Murarik Motorsport Haunted House is located at 1410 E. Presqueisle St. in Philipsburg.