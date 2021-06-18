Multiple-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital following a crash in Ferndale Borough Friday morning.
The crash happened at 10:36 a.m. on the 500 block of Ferndale Avenue, according to Cambria County 911.
Ferndale Police, West Hills Fire, Upper Yoder EMS, Seventh Ward EMS and CMMC Dart responded to the crash.
According to Cambria County 911, the vehicles are being towed.
This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we update with more information.
