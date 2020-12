DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) —A four-vehicle car accident has sent a few people to the hospital on Friday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but police responded to a chain reaction crash just before 4 p.m.

All four vehicles, including a truck with a trailer, were traveling north on State Route 764 toward Carson Valley Road in Duncansville.



This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as more details become available.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ