HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Hollidaysburg just after noon on Monday, April 27.

The fire happened on the 400 block of Beaver Street in Hollidaysburg, just behind True Value.

Smoke was coming from the roof when crews arrived. Responding were Duncansville, Phoenix, Friendship, Allegheny Township, and Geeseytown Community.

There was no entrapment and no injuries reported.