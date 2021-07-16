Multiple crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Blair County Friday evening.

At least 7 departments responded to the blaze that broke out on Frankstown Sportsman Road in Hollidaysburg leaving the building as a total loss. The call went out around 5:20 p.m. July 16.

According to Geeseytown Asst Chief Paul Detwiler, there were no sustained injuries, but two cats were also in the house and officials aren’t sure if they got out.

