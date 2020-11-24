Multiple cars damaged in Route 22 crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three cars were damaged in a car accident on Monday evening in Blair County.

A car was turning onto a driveway on Route 22 when two trucks slammed into it, causing major damage to all three vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police and fire departments were dispatched at 5:22 p.m. and were cleaning up the scene. The westbound lane of Route 22 was closed but is now open.

