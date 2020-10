CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash in Centre County has closed a portion of Interstate 80 on Monday evening, according to PennDOT.

The exit occurred on I-80 eastbound between Exit 158 (Milesburg) and Exit 161 (US 220 South/PA 26 Bellefonte). All lanes are closed off as of 6:45 p.m.