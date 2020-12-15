Mt. Nittany moves to next phase of COVID plan

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is moving forward to the next phase of its pandemic response plan due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

As a result of the high volume of hospitalizations, approximately half of elective surgeries that require overnight stays will be rescheduled through Jan. 11, 2021. Depending on future trends, other services may also be adjusted, according to Mount Nittany.

“Health systems around the region and around the country are challenged by the increasing number of COVID-positive admissions,” said Nirmal Joshi, MD, chief medical officer. “This surge is affecting everyone’s ability – including ours – to provide care to their communities.”

Until vaccines are widely available to the community, Dr. Joshi is urging the public to abide by the advice they have been hearing about: wearing masks, washing their hands, avoiding gatherings, social distancing and staying at home as much as possible.

Mount Nittany said they currently have 53 COVID-19 positive patients, ranging in age from 19-95.

