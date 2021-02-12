Mt. Nittany Health hopes to announce additional appointment spots next week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health continues its efforts to help slow the spread of the virus by vaccinating as many people as possible.

According to the medical center they’ve been able to administer over 9,000 vaccines, with close to 7,000 appointments already in the books.

But according to their Executive Vice President Tom Charles, demand still outweighs supply.

“Right now the demand for vaccination appointments is 8 to 10 times the number of appointments that we are able to offer. We hope that this will change going forward but that is dependent on getting larger quantities of shipments from the state, and we are working on that every week,” said Charles.

Dependent on their next shipment, Charles says he hopes they’ll be able to announce additional appointment spots next week.

In the meantime, Charles asks the community to do their part by socially distancing and wearing their masks as the center continues to see an increase in new positive Covid cases every day.