Move over Avengers: Sheetz and Wawa assemble to offer help during COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is definitely split by east vs west, Steelers vs Eagles, and Sheetz vs Wawa.

The two insanely popular companies that many fans think of as a rivalry have teamed up to help the communities they serve in a time it’s needed the most. Not since Marvel brought together the Avengers has there been such an ambitious crossover!

Sheetz and Wawa have donated a combined 1,000 lunches as well as a combined $4,000 to both Helping Harvest Food Bank in Reading, PA and Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. Lunches included a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese and bottle of water.

The partnership comes on the heels of Sheetz donating 5 TONS of food to healthcare workers and hospitals in the areas they serve in each state they’re in.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in food insecurity across the communities we serve,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. “With a combined mission of feeding people, our hope is to support those impacted by this pandemic, to provide relief to ensure that food is not added to the list of worries as we fight this pandemic.”



“Now, more than ever, we must join together to help our neighbors and the communities we serve who are struggling amid the spread of the coronavirus,” said Chris Gheysens, President and CEO of Wawa. “We are also deeply grateful to our food bank partners who are working tirelessly to provide nourishment to individuals and families in need during these difficult times.”